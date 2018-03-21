Truth Is The First Casualty In War. Especially In Cold War.

I don’t know why everyone’s so hard on Putin these days. I mean, the Russian president is so kind and considerate that he waited until ex-spy Sergei Skripal had been strategically irrelevant for many years before poisoning him, and did so in a way that both failed to kill the target and strongly indicated that Russia was responsible for the attack. While other nations use highly trained killers to assassinate critical targets and make it look like a suicide, the Kremlin had the decency to use an attack that was simultaneously both ineffectual and the forensic equivalent of issuing a press release on RT saying “Yeah we totally poisoned that guy” for no conceivable benefit to itself.

You can’t buy that kind of charity from other western regime change targets. This is why Australians don’t like Brits; they’re such ungrateful whingers.

@aaronjmate

UK police announce they have found Vladimir Putin's wallet at the scene of the spy poisoning crime. He must've dropped it. Plus Assad's wallet and the wallets of the entire Iranian Supreme Council. @MaxBlumenthal @LeeCamp @jimmy_dore @caitoz @JulianAssange — Garland Nixon (@GarlandNixon) March 13, 2018

The furor over the alleged Skripal poisoning has fit snugly into the pattern we’ve come to expect in the western empire’s continual campaign to psyop the public into believing that escalations with a nuclear superpower are in their best interests. We’re seeing the typical lack of evidence for the accusation, the typical one-sided reporting from all mass media outlets collaborating to weave the illusion of unanimous agreement about the accusation, and the typical escalation in cold war tensions as diplomats are thrown out, communications cut off, and European Union collaboration sought for tougher action against the Russian Federation.

As always, the official story is riddled with gaping plot holes. As always, anyone urging caution in plunging into new cold war escalations is branded a Kremlin collaborator, with Jeremy Corbyn seeing his image superimposed on the BBC over a red-colored Kremlin skyline wearing clothing selected (and arguably photoshopped) to look as Soviet-like as possible.

The foot is on the gas, pushing the pedal to the metal toward dangerous and ever-increasing escalations, and anyone who makes a move for the emergency brake gets slapped down.

As we discussed recently, the US-centralized empire is rapidly approaching post-primacy and needs to act fast to move some major chess pieces into place so it can prevent the rise of a multipolar world. The goal is to quickly manufacture a global coalition to cut Russia out of the global stage, and this new dance with the UK and the EU is just the latest step toward that direction. Not even the most psychopathic imperialists want a hot conflict with Russia if they can avoid it, but they will gamble with all our lives very close to the edge in an extremely dangerous cold war, because that’s what the empire needs to do to survive.

Even the Council on Foreign Relations, easily the closest thing you’re ever going to get to the voice of the empire, is now openly admitting that the “United States is currently in a second Cold War with Russia.” Wikipedia currently defines the term cold war as “a state of conflict between nations that does not involve direct military action but is pursued primarily through economic and political actions, propaganda, acts of espionage or proxy wars waged by surrogates,” and that is exactly what we are seeing today. Intelligence agencies, think tanks and the mass media are all working together to advance economic and political agendas using propaganda, acts of espionage and proxy wars to try and shove Russia out of the way without engaging it in direct military action.

In 1917 a Republican Senator named Hiram W Johnson coined the phrase, “The first casualty when war comes is truth,” meaning that wartime is always accompanied by lies and deception. Today, the fifteenth anniversary of the Iraq invasion, is surely a reminder of that fact. In cold war, which relies so heavily on propaganda, espionage, and manipulating the opinions of the public to advance global economic and political actions, this is even more true.

The people who control the international alliances which comprise the western empire are liars and killers, as evidenced by its actions in Iraq, Libya, Vietnam, and Syria . In a cold war, we can expect them to tell more lies, not less. Don’t give them the benefit of the doubt.

