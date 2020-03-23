“The Coming War On China”  –  Watch John Pilger’s Powerfully Relevant Documentary

“The aim of this film is to break a silence: the United States and China may well be on the road to war, and nuclear war is no longer unthinkable,” Pilger says in his 2016 documentary The Coming War on China, which you can watch free on Youtube here or on Vimeo here.
“In a few years China has become the world’s second-biggest economic power,” Pilger’s introduction continues. “The United States is the world’s biggest military power, with bases and missiles and ships covering every continent and every ocean. China is a threat to this dominance, says Washington. But who is the threat? This film is about shifting power, and great danger.”
As we’ve been discussing for years now, the relentless quest of the US-centralized empire-like power alliance for total world domination has put it on a collision course with the surging economic powerhouse of China which refuses to be absorbed into the imperial blob. The empire’s continued existence depends upon its ability to undermine China before it grows too powerful or the empire grows too weak to stop its ascent, at which point global hegemony becomes impossible and we are living in a truly multipolar world.
China has therefore always been the final boss fight in the global campaign of violence and domination by what Pilger calls the “empire which never speaks its name”. And the ramping up of anti-China narrative management by the US government indicates that we are being psychologically primed to accept this world-threatening confrontation, just as Pilger warned in 2016.
“The danger of confrontation grows by the day,” Pilger says.
The powerful film breaks down the way the USA has been encircling China with a “noose” of military bases since the Korean War, which all have massive amounts of military firepower, including nuclear firepower, pointed right at China’s cities. Pilger shows the psychopathic toll this has inflicted upon the people who live in the areas where the US war machine has set up shop in the Pacific, including an especially enraging segment on the use of Bikini Atoll natives as human guinea pigs to test the effects of nuclear radiation on people. Also deeply disturbing is the revelation of just how close the US came to launching nuclear warheads at China due to a miscommunication during the Cuban missile crisis.
The film describes China’s recent history and explains its climb in economic power which led us to this point, and the USA’s generations-long history of provocation and hostility toward its government. It also addresses the silly projection so many westerners harbor that if the US wasn’t bullying and slaughtering the world into compliance, China would take over doing the same.
The White House is launching a communications plan across multiple federal agencies that focuses on accusing Beijing of orchestrating a “cover-up” & creating a global pandemic, according to two US officials & a government cable obtained by The Daily Beast https://t.co/3Xjm08G2Mw
— The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) March 21, 2020
Back in 2016 it was harder for people to see this escalation on the horizon, but now in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic we’re hearing a frantic, disproportionate amount of anti-China sentiment from the Trump administration and its supporters, in the same way we heard Russia hysteria amplified over the last three years by Trump’s enemies. Trump was politically pressured to dangerously escalate cold war tensions with Russia, and he’s now being politically incentivized to pass the blame for his administration’s spectacular failures in addressing this pandemic on to the Chinese government in a way which manufactures support for escalations on that front as well. Two different narratives, same agenda.
“The new president, Donald Trump, has a problem with China,” Pilger says at the end of the documentary. “The urgent question now is will Trump continue with the provocations revealed in this film and take us all to the edge of war?”
The answer to that question appears to be coalescing. It’s a good time for us all to watch this film.
JPR / April 23, 2020
Oh look! Caitlin has found another to tell us how horrible the imperialist US Government is/has always been – and most importantly – ALWAYS WILL BE. Except she, like Pillager did not see Trump coming. Everyone who disagrees with her conclusions is a “conspiracy theorist”. This time she cites The Daily Beast! as credible evidence. Hey Caitlin, where’s the war with North Korea you promised? Syria? Iran? Venezuela? My patience is running thin on your predictions and declarations. How many more times are you going to be wrong about Trump who has done more to keep us out of wars than any president in decades? The lack of depth in your opinion pieces are remarkable considering what is observable today.
Here’s the truth. China has been funded by the Clintons with the help of the Deep State going back decades since Clinton took office in 1992. When the history books are written, we will come to find out that China was the next Nazi Germany on steroids and that the United States would have been emptied out, dumped into their full blown socialist/communist surveillance/police state, organ harvesting, human trafficking, slave labor camps with the help of Silicone Valley and Wall Street until Trump came in and changed that. You can disagree with this all you want.
Tell me again what you said about Trump and John Bolton? Where is Bolton today?
Keep shouting from the rooftops about how horrible it always will be.
People want solutions, not a carnival barker who is insistent on the world being horrible so you can feel right in your moral posturing and righteousness among your followers.
/
John Thurloe / May 3, 2020
This is really good super wacko bloviate. Hard to pack any more nutbarism into that.
/
mills / May 7, 2020
omg, I just watched the movie…US Gov are pure evil
/
BDBinc / April 15, 2020
The propaganda-ist ( PIlger) like this he places the idea of a war( China us) into the minds of people.
Its part of the mind control as the war is what they want( the banking cabal that profit$ greatly off wars).
Chaos.
We need peace not war.
We need bankster progandists like Pilger exposed.They are dangerous.
/
AnneR / April 19, 2020
Are you a troll? Because Pilger is anything and everything BUT a “bankster” propagandist.
He is a great reporter, unafraid of the imperial powers that be and has been so from the Vietnam War onward. He tells it like it is.
If YOU do not like that; if you support the imperialist power and its vassal allies, you are entitled to do so. But do NOT besmirch those who have fought against the untruths, the Newspeak, the Doublespeak, the propaganda of the USA, the UK, Australia and so on for decades. Find another target.
/
Aaron Smith / May 3, 2020
Pilger is such a handled ” PET ” progandist .
This is a Chinese warmonger meme.
/
Calamity Jane / May 3, 2020
Pilger the banking cabal’s propagandist.
Selling the idea of democracy .
Democracy means “Rule by the people”.
Telling people to vote, that they select these psychos and choose… when they do not.
/
leftfielder / April 8, 2020
help pull the vampires’ fangs one at a time whenever you see them around you. it’s the only way to avoid the apocalypse that the vampires will most definitely bring to humanity and mother earth when they have finally lost their global dominance.
how? BDS in every way everyday.
/
AnneR / April 19, 2020
BDS – yes! And return of the Palestinian refugees.
/
Skip / April 5, 2020
CV19 is 911 part two. This documentary reminds me of an interview of Richard Perle back in the 80s. He’s an older member of the neocon cult. He described to the interviewer how the entire USSR could be taken down with nothing more that a fleet of aircraft carriers in the Arctic ocean. Sound familiar?
/
Stephen Sadd / March 31, 2020
Watching this video clip, I could not help but feel, that this is a holocast, and Nazi Germany, seem to be very clear of one thing, the US has taken up Hitler’s Nazi Policies, or, the people behind Hitler are the same people behind the US, the one’s that hide in the shadows. These ARE crimes against Humanity! Never, ever, EVER, trust governments! Question ALL! Think outside the box! Don’t be a serf!
/
kennyboy / March 31, 2020
DEAD-ON Stephen Sadd (My Sons name!)
You must also know about “Operation Paperclip” where 22,000+ Nazis were exported OUT Germany (Via Vatican assistance) to various countries around the world RIGHT AFTER ww2 ended…Mostly by the “Corporate USA” (Also Vatican controlled)
No Small surprise also that “Right-wing” corporations INSIDE this country supported BOTH sides of WW2…Making way for the BUSH (Scherfs) family to Infiltrate…ALL THE WAY INTO THE PRESIDENCY.
You just “Hit the Nail on the Head…KEEP Outside-the -Box Friend
Understand…FASCISM! WAS BIRTHED IN THE VATICAN!
/
dregeye / March 26, 2020
Caitlin, What’s the point of commenting on a blog that CENSORS by removing comments?
Pointless for me to comment here, and to be unable to comment is to be excluded from the “conversation”.
No accident that of the 5 comments I made (3 about comment disappearances and two of ‘substance’ both sharing the same relevant info) only the 3 ‘disappearance’ comments are visible.
I know you have my email, you send me notifications. Yet no communication about why my comments are removed.
Why? Short of some legitimate explanation from Ms. Johnstone and a restoration of my comments, this will be my last attempt to communicate with this (exclusive?) “community”.
/
kennyboy / March 31, 2020
EXCELLENT Question DREGEYE!!!
I’ve been CENSORED Several times myself…Especially when I post ANYTHING about “The Anglo Saxon Mission” ..AND, Most of ALL my attempts to post another Vatican controlled site called: redefininggod.com…Witch, by the way has LOADS of VERY INTERESTING information about ALL this CoronaVirus BS!
Lovers of TRUTH, Will Love this site…Only search for it OUTSIDE this site…..Understand???
/
kennyboy / March 31, 2020
To ADD: Lovers of TRUTH will able to SEE Through ALL the LIES…and Make That THIS site makes…ONLY if you Live…OUTSIDE THE BOX!
/
Lloyd / March 25, 2020
Nonsense. First of all, both sides would have to get permission from Wal-Mart and half a dozen or more other multi-national corporations and/or world wide oligarch billionaires would say “that ain’t gonna happen” because regardless of what the media (also multi-nationals) hypes up to sell their digital pap, there’s simply too much in the way of cross-vested interests for the USA and PRC to actually go to war. If in fact the whole world is owned or controlled by a mere 1% or less of the population, why would they bomb themselves into oblivion? Sabre rattling to justify spending billions on hi-tech killer gadgets, fine they say, just don’t be bombing our globalist joint owned economic engines. Besides, the US market loves things Chinese and vice versa even if there’s always good reasons for squabbling over one thing or another. What all those seemingly hostile states such as the PRC and Russia as well as “friendly” states such as Saudi Arabia and Ukraine (BWOE) really appreciate is the fact that they’ve found it all to easy to buy off US politicians and US Corporate interests. Everyone who has any good sense and wads of cash has been doing so for a great many years regardless of what part of the world they’re from. Can we even get a close estimate of how many million$ and who knows what other valuable commodities have been thrown at some of our favorite political figures and/or their family members and/or “foundations” for just the last 50 years or so? But really, a “Red Chinese” General is caught delivering cash right up the White House steps? Then there’s US Vice President collecting cash donations from “poor” Chinese Monks directly from their US based “moneystary”? The nicest thing is… it always proves to be a great investment for the foreign entities, but as for for the US Treasury and US citizens – maybe “not so much”. Can we blame those who make such investments? They’re just playing it smart and betting on a sure thing… the best form of government money can (and does) buy. Follow the money, follow the money, follow the money. Only poor countries actually get bombed these days, and only then if they fail to buy some political favor in the right circles. There’s some great shakedown artists holding powerful positions either in office and/or simply in power for 30 years or more. At some point they all develop a sense of entitlement, such as “American Royal Class” which operates above the law. Call it “No controlling legal authority” as did Al Gore.. when it is he and his cabal which have been entrusted with being that legal authority. Equal justice for all (all you other suckers, that is!). The World is indeed being run by Pirates but those Pirates are not stupid. How does one come about winning and wearing a crown? Simply kill everyone who objects to it, very simple. The Pirate who wins is King!
/
Derrick Steed / March 24, 2020
I don’t think I will ever be able to remove from my mind the belief that the United States of America is the most evil gathering of people on this planet and no amount of protest from its inhabitants will convince me otherwise.
/
James / April 23, 2020
Your comment is 100% spot on. Evil Politicians are making the plans & doing the deeds. But it’s the Evil brain dead % of the USA population that lets them get away with it. They will not accept Facts about their Evil Empire & seem to feel OK to die for that. Bring it on -I’d like to see the USA Evil Empire destroyed by whatever method works.
It would be good on this site to be able to Vote Posts UP or Down .
/
Greg / May 9, 2020
Too many sugar saturated doughnuts. Their brains develop a hole in the middle that collects nonsense and a crusty surface that is impervious to reality.
/
Bernard / March 23, 2020
Sometimes, not everything in Hollywood sucks …..
“For the most part, humanity … has been a miserable band of thugs, stumbling from one catastrophe to the next. Our history is like the ravings of a lunatic. Chaos. ”
— from Westworld, season 3.
Got that one nailed.
“Do you ever question the nature of your reality?”
/
Don Sinclair / April 10, 2020
Interesting comment. We would all do well to question everything, but who do you turn to for the answers, another selfish, pride filled human being with a 70 year expiration date? Think outside that box. What’s the answer. Who has all the answers, all truth?
/
Katzenjammer / March 23, 2020
War between the US and China … BOOM ~~~ coronavirus … BAM ~~~ who will lose … you and I ~~~ who will win …
/
Erronius / March 23, 2020
Hey folks, we have a smoking gun. Mike Pompeo live on CNN admitting that “This matter is going forward — we are in a live exercise here to get this right.”
It’s here on Global Research and only seen less than a thousand times. Watch it and, if you know how to, download it while it’s there.
/
ron campbell / March 23, 2020
Speak of the devil; I just read this article about Mr.Pompeo.
There are few things in this life that make me more sick to my stomach than watching Secretary of State Mike Pompeo talking. He truly is one of the evilest men I have ever had the displeasure of covering. You can read this article here:
No Respite for the Wicked, Pompeo Unleashed by Tom Luongo!
https://www.strategic-culture.org/news/2020/03/23/no-respite-for-the-wicked-pompeo-unleashed/
/
AnneR / April 19, 2020
And the man bloody well pretends to be a Christian. Clearly one that only reads the OT, definitely NOT one that adheres to the NT’s Good Samaritan example, the “love thy neighbor,” “turn the other cheek,” “easier for a camel to get through the eye of a needle than rich man to enter heaven” and other like examples of how Christians are supposed to behave.
/
dregeye / March 23, 2020
Interesting. When my last comment posted my previous comment appeared.
I’ll be more patient (longer than 15 minutes, I guess) next time.
Disregard my “Caitlin?” comment.
btw, “Feynmann” I believe
“Free your ass, and your mind will follow.” ought be credited to George Clinton (Funkadelic/Parliament)
/
dregeye / March 23, 2020
Well, the comment that disappeared/reappeared has disappeared again.
Curiously, I posted the same comment on The Corbett Report and it still says “Your comment is awaiting moderation. This is a preview, your comment will be visible after it has been approved.” while numerous other comments have “appeared” and this is the first time any of my comments on that site have had this ‘hold’ put on it. I’m going to post the same comment as a reply to this one so as not to have this one disappear also. My other two comments, one starting with “Caitlin?” and the other I am replying to now are both still visable to me while the original one with the links is gone. It was originally between “John Day” and “Feynmann” comments.
/
dregeye / March 23, 2020
Caitlin? Can anyone here explain why my comment referencing Peter Navarro’s ‘war on china’ propaganda with links to his 5-part series from 2015 has vanished from this page? I submitted it, it appeared at the top of “latest comments” just above “John Day” including sending me the ‘follow’ approval email which I confirmed, yet now my comment is gone. I have reloaded the page numerous times to no avail.
If it be that it has been removed deliberately, I need to know that that happens here.
Ought I contact the “webmaster”?
Does anyone see this? Please respond.
/
Joe / March 23, 2020
Seen similar things with other sites such as:
https://disobedientmedia.com/
They were doing stories on election fraud in South Florida related to Wasserman Schultz.
Can see references to their stories via duckduckgo but unable to open any of them.
/
James / April 23, 2020
Perhaps it was removed because it wasn’t relevant to the article or you were posting it for ulterior reason? Who knows.
I didn’t know who Peter Navarro was so I googled it & saw the crap he promotes & his Video’s. He sounds like a War Monger & part of the Military Industrial Complex. A horrible creature without doubt.
What were you saying about him — Good guy – Bad Guy ? I’d be interested to know as I’m sure others would as well.
/
Feynmann / March 23, 2020
I suspect a goal of this blog is to free minds.
Free people from their mental slavery, as the philosopher Marley said.
Free your ass, and your mind will follow. 🙂
Towards that end, today’s dance-able music clip is …..
Van Morrison, George Benson, Dr. John, Santana, Etta James, and Tom Scott performing Van Morrison’s “Moondance” in 1977
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XsWpQzfGcwc
Lets all emerge from lockdown with Free Minds!!!!!
/
John Day / March 23, 2020
Here is a fit 39 year old woman in an English hospital who can still speak, and thoughtfully encourages distancing precautions be taken seriously: “It’s like having glass in your lungs”. Thank You, Tara.
https://www.businessinsider.com/coronavirus-woman-hospital-warns-people-who-doubt-will-affect-them-2020-3?utm_campaign=sf-insider-main&utm_medium=social&utm_source=facebook.com&fbclid=IwAR3q99rsPXxsnQlvxbelN3IgqtQznyTJzXZaf8zLGRlNWYZ06fjFI6RjMHA
http://www.johndayblog.com
Do social distancing. Wash hands with soap before you snack. Don’t touch public touch-things.
Don’t let virus jump hosts.
Take 5000 units vitamin D daily, unless you have not taken any before.
Take 10,000 units per day until June if it is new to you.
Eat fresh vegetables. Do things outside in open spaces.
The best course is to avoid exposure until there are plenty of tests and treatment is easy to get early in the course, before you are bucking a ventilator in the ICU.
Scroll down in the blog to see treatments, available and prospective.
/
Khatika / March 23, 2020
Caitlin, you did not answer the most important question. Will I still be able to get my chinese take out of General Tao Chicken when this is all over.
/
Feynmann / March 23, 2020
China will survive and be the world’s dominant country because their system was able to get this pandemic under control.
Meanwhile, in America, Patriots have spent the decades since World War II obsessing about various threats that were going to destroy America. These Patriots obsessed about all sorts of things, include the Godless Commies and the evils of Socialism. These Patriots thus fought valiantly against the evils of Socialized Medicine, believing that was the attempt of the Godless Commies to get a foothold on the sacred old Indian massacre grounds. The Patriots successfully beating back the evil notion that people should have access to health care.
End the end, it was the failure to provide America with a decent health care system that destroyed America. When the virus hit America, all of those nuclear missiles and jet aircraft and smart bombs could not save America, when what America really needed was nurses and ICU beds. Dying people the hopitals couldn’t care for were left wondering how many ICU beds could have been purchased for the price of one $13 billion aircraft carrier.
So, if the Chinese are giving their ancient philosophers the title of General before frying them up and delivering them to the world, then yes, you’ll still be able to get your General Tao Chicken delivered to you, whatever that is.
/
Khatika / March 23, 2020
Thank goodness. You should try it. Spicy sweet chicken. Yum
/
Hoax / March 24, 2020
Well played China, well played!!
/
Michel Bélisle / March 23, 2020
I am not sure about the US wanting to go to war with China. The economies are too much interconnected.
And do not forget, the ruling class and oligarchs of both countries need each other. It is like one big club.
The real war is the war between the wealthy ruling class against the rest of the population internationally. This one is very real.
So, it is a violent society just as it was in the days of Noah; so there is no doubt we are in the return of those days just before the Second Coming of Jesus and I pray the Rosary to hasten the return of Jesus because I do have seen enough bs.
/
Anarcissie / March 23, 2020
However, it would not make much sense for the Ruling Class to reveal their ineptitude to the proles by disrupting their economy and riling them up with an exponentially-increasing death and sickness rate.
/
JWK / March 23, 2020
Today, WHO total deaths from C-virus at 13,000. Number in the US who die each year from slipping in their bath tub 16,000 (+/-). Number in the US who die each year from medical malpractice, misdiagnosis, mistreatment 250,000 (+/-), (which incidentally is more than are killed with fire arms and die from drug abuse in the US combined). We have been lied to so much and so often by the Sociopaths In Charge and the Mockingbird MSM that only a fool would believe a single mother effing thing they say. Of course fools abound, among them those that believe voting for anyone of either party, or who happens to get elected, has any effect at all.
/
Anarcissie / March 23, 2020
However, it would not make much sense for the Ruling Class to reveal their ineptitude to the proles by disrupting their economy and riling them up with an exponentially-increasing death and sickness rate.
/
kennyboy / March 23, 2020
GEEE! Then You must be aware that all this Covid-19 BS is nothing more than the “Common Cold” most people get annually.
Have you SMELLED the BS Yet, about this whole LIE the so-called “Elites” are attempting to sell???
Then also must be aware that ALL of this nonsense is really about the so-called “New Financial System” They will attempt to sell us too.
BUT…IF, it even passes, the offer will be in KRYTO-CURRENCIES…UNDERSTAND???
/
Michel Bélisle / March 23, 2020
I wonder why the same politicians who do not mind about thousands of abortions suddenly care about the well-being of the population.
Truly these are the return of the days of Noah just before the Second Coming of Jesus and I pray the Rosary to hasten His return because I have seen more than enough bs.
/
Feynmann / March 23, 2020
Please go to the beach and find sneezing, spring break partiers and kiss them. You’ll be fine. Trust me.
After all, the MSM always lies and those spring break partiers are just waiting to be kissed. Its a once in a lifetime opportunity. Besides, Donald Trump says what you are saying, and Donald Trump never lies.
/
Michel Bélisle / March 23, 2020
It is not reassuring to see a crisis managed by people who say they have clearly seen airplanes wreckages in the Pentagone and in a field in Pennsylvania on 9/11.
But it is the price to pay for having elected such people election after election since this sad day in 2001.
Truly we live in the return of the days of Noah just before the return of Jesus and I pray the Rosary to hasten His Glorious return because I do have seen enough of all the bullshit.
/
ron campbell / March 23, 2020
The American Way has devolved into a bizarre reverse-Robin Hood world, where the rich steal from the poor and keep it for themselves. Proof of this is that this Covid-19 crisis will undoubtedly be used, just as the 2008 collapse, as a way for the malicious narcissists in Washington, Wall Street and in corporate boardrooms to come together to assure that all their losses are socialized and their profits privatized. Casinos, cruise lines, airlines, hotels and others are already lining up — including of course the scoundrels on Wall Street — for their taxpayer-funded handout. Please read this great article here:
Covid-19 has taken away bread and circuses, laying bare the true American empire By Michael McCaffrey
http://www.informationclearinghouse.info/54057.htm
/
Red Corvair / March 23, 2020
Clearly, John Pilger’s film, which is not new as it came out in 2016, has nothing to do with the “fear porn” we’re all obliged to endure from our media and governments during this CV-19 globally manufactured “health crisis”. This film is, like anything John Pilger produces, a brilliant documentary, full of facts people were never informed about by the mainstream media.
I suggest you watch it before you comment.
Take only the part about how the people in the Marshall Islands were used as guinea pigs by the US military “scientists”. How horrifying! Yet this is what really happened! Who was ever informed about it?
Eye-opening for anyone who still wants to believe the official narrative about anything. We’re all exposed to be used like guinea pigs by some authorities or powers-that-should-not-be. Never forget it.
/
Anarcissie / March 23, 2020
Our Great Leaders, in the elite media, were pushing the war with Eastasia meme at least by 2000. It is not new at all. However, China and its allies are a formidable force. They are far from helpless.
/
Keith / March 23, 2020
The Xenophobia is hard to deal with. It seems the cold cold war canards just don’t want to die. The evidence is that China has their outbreak under control and America refuses to believe it. Instead of accepting help knowledge and experience from China, Trump has to insult the world with ‘China flu’. Trump is a disgusting pig.
From start to no new cases took China six weeks. Several weeks in and American politicians only react and do not proact; a few governors aside. Half of America does not even know the problem is serious. Trump stupidity has sentenced tens, perhaps hundreds of thousands to death by not mitigating to preserve health care capability and to buy time to develop a vaccine.
The health of American people and others around the world sacrificed for a foreign policy. The film provided a needed perspective.
/
phil de / March 23, 2020
Well they got everyone exactly where they want us, panicked with fear, isolated in our cubicles, distanced from each other. No longer allowed to attend cultural and sporting events. Very limited social exchange. Schools closing, businesses going under. All information and education now only via the heavily censored internet perception management apparatus. The financial engineers are deliberately crashing the economy and these criminal banksters will pilfer everyone’s savings and super and foreclose on their mortgages. The trap has slammed shut. It’s off to the sheering shed to get fleeced or off to the slaughterhouse.
How can we the people get angry at a virus?
The perfect crime.
Medical martial law… https://youtu.be/l2ZRT-gWZ8M
/
ron campbell / March 23, 2020
The United States military uses Microsoft computers which are any ” hackers dream ” because every single program in them has built in back doors to make sure that Microsoft was paid. This ” war ” will be over before it ever starts. The United States is a ” paper tiger ” that ” bullies ” small defenseless countries.
/
Roy / March 23, 2020
Anyone who knows anything about homosexuality knows that some people are still in the closet. The same is true of straight people, not everyone advertises who they are. The same is true of most serial killers and bank robbers. The biggest threat to humanity isn’t global warming, nuclear war or man made pandemics; it’s Zionists, whether they identify as such or not. Whether it’s the destruction of the Amazon, 9-11, or CV-19, it’s all the same people. The U.S. has had an unspoken law since it’s inception that it is better to find 1,000 innocent black men as guilty rather than risk one guilty man escaping justice. Maybe our lives depend on utilizing the same tactics on these Mafia types who bring us so much death.
/
Kenneth Dooley / March 23, 2020
YOU…Just described the difference between a SPIRITUAL Be-Ing and a RELIGIOUS Avatar creature…ONLY “Spiritual Beings” can “Create” whatever they desire with UNLIMITED POWER.
Religious “Creatures” depend on the so-called FAITH systems on this planet.
Remember that VERY Ancient quote about POWER???
KNOWLEDGE- IS- POWER???
THAT IS WHAT “SPIRITUAL BEINGS” ALWAYS HAD…BECAUSE THEY ALWAYS “REMEMBERED” WHO THEY ARE.
THEY ARE RETURNING RIGHT NOW…AND IS THE REAL REASON FOR THE AVATAR’S PANIC.
/
Fats / March 23, 2020
New information about You-Know-What from a microbiologist in Pittsburgh:
youtube.com/watch?v=LlplnH3VYyc
/
Fats / March 23, 2020
lots of hysteria about CoronaVirus. Check out this report: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=LlplnH3VYyc for a very interesting perspective.
/
WillD / March 23, 2020
I hope that the USA is in no position after the coronavirus to mount any military or (more) economic attacks on China. It’s easy to forget that the evil that is the US government and military has been at work for so many decades – John Pilger’s documentary reminds us all to shockingly just how long it has been going on.
/
kennyboy / March 23, 2020
There will NEVER be another World War…PERIOD!
The “Creators of the Universe, and Earth” will NOT allow it…They have “Other Plans” for this planet!
WHY, even post more “FEAR Porn” here…You already KNOW it won’t happen…Just as this “Covy-19 BS” won’t be successful either…The Avatar’s are in a Panic and just want to create as much Fear as they can Before They are Removed FOREVER.
/
Red Corvair / March 23, 2020
Clearly, John Pilger’s film, which is not new as it came out in 2016, has nothing to do with “fear porn”. It is, like anything John Pilger produces, a brilliant documentary, full of facts people were never informed about by the mainstream media. I suggest you watch it before you comment.
Take only the part about how people in the Marshall Islands were used as guinea pigs by the US military “scientists”. How horrifying! Yet this is what really happened! Eye-opening for anyone who still wants to believe the official narrative about anything.
/
kennyboy / March 23, 2020
I already am aware of what’s in the video Red, because I already KNOW the REAL-Story about this planet, and the Ancient civilization “Seeded” upon it.
I also am Aware of WHO my “Ancestors ARE”
/
Katy / March 23, 2020
And, thanks for this. Its a very interesting film. I’ve seen it before, but its time I watched it again.
/
John Day / March 23, 2020
http://www.johndayblog.com
Why go nuclear and destroy all the industrial and infrastructure capital which produces the wealth you desire?
This biological warfare is working so well, holds so much promise, and it’s just in beta-testing now.
https://www.propublica.org/article/a-medical-worker-describes–terrifying-lung-failure-from-covid19-even-in-his-young-patients
“It first struck me how different it was when I saw my first coronavirus patient go bad. I was like, Holy shit, this is not the flu. Watching this relatively young guy, gasping for air, pink frothy secretions coming out of his tube and out of his mouth. The ventilator should have been doing the work of breathing but he was still gasping for air, moving his mouth, moving his body, struggling. We had to restrain him. With all the coronavirus patients, we’ve had to restrain them. They really hyperventilate, really struggle to breathe. When you’re in that mindstate of struggling to breathe and delirious with fever, you don’t know when someone is trying to help you, so you’ll try to rip the breathing tube out because you feel it is choking you, but you are drowning.
“When someone has an infection, I’m used to seeing the normal colors you’d associate with it: greens and yellows. The coronavirus patients with ARDS have been having a lot of secretions that are actually pink because they’re filled with blood cells that are leaking into their airways. They are essentially drowning in their own blood and fluids because their lungs are so full. So we’re constantly having to suction out the secretions every time we go into their rooms.”
/
Victor G. / March 23, 2020
Spinetingling! Chilling!
I’ll be sleeping with light on, John!
/
ML / March 25, 2020
John Day, public health champion that you are, thank you for telling the truth about this illness. All you doubters, go ahead and doubt, but as a former ICU nurse for many years before becoming a nurse practitioner, I’ve seen “pink froth” in such copious volumes coming out of people’s lungs that they drown in their own fluids despite my tireless efforts to save them, that I know the truth about what this virus can do. ARDS- Adult Respiratory Distress Syndrome can be caused by various things and it is never, ever good. Survival is poor. Whether it results from overwhelming pneumococcal pneumonia or Covid-19, it is harrowing stuff trying to save people so affected. Listen up, people. Protect yourselves. And others. Please. Now, starting today, and not one day later.
/
Katy / March 23, 2020
“In a few years China has become the world’s second-biggest economic power,”
——-
Then, in 2020, China became the world’s biggest economic power, when the Chinese system successfully contained the COVID-19 outbreak, while the American system spectacularly failed to do so.
/
Bonnie Camo MD / March 23, 2020
China contained the COVID-19 with IV vitamin C, which Americans are not allowed to know about. It is labeled “false news”.
/
SomeoneInAsia / April 12, 2020
REALLY? China contained it with vitamin C??
/
Steve De'ak / March 23, 2020
Nukes are all part of the hoax, and you’re a tool.
/
kennyboy / March 23, 2020
Right-On!…Understand something about This “Universe” we live in…It is OWNED and OPERATED by OUR Creators…regardless of the Many claims otherwise from those that were ONLY “Allowed” to even Exist…By Design.
Since ONLY THEY have “Absolute Control” of ALL FORM OF ENERGIES…The Avatars will NEVER succeed at ANYTHING they may have hoped to accomplished.
/
Feynmann / March 23, 2020
OMG, someone took this seriously?
When this is done, I think I’ll try to make some money taking people to Hiroshima and Nagasaki. We’ll have to do it soon, but there are still people who were alive on those days.
/
Steve De'ak / March 23, 2020
Be sure to also test those who say those cities were firebombed.
I can still remember being told to duck and cover to protect our sorry asses from incoming Soviet ICBMs. The more things change…
Duck and cover has now morphed into social distancing. The more things change, the more they stay the same. We’re being played like fiddles by the richest people of all nations.
/