The US Empire Has Been Trying To Regime Change Syria Since Long Before 2011

One interesting and completely undeniable fact that we don’t talk about nearly enough is how Syria has been a target for regime change by the US-centralized power establishment since long before the uprising in 2011.
Proponents of US military interventionism in Syria will avoid addressing this known fact like the plague. They’re more than happy to dispute claims about false flags and the White Helmets, but if you start asking them “Hey don’t you think it’s a little odd that the government we’re all freaking out about right now just so happens to be one that’s been a target for regime change by US defense and intelligence agencies since long before any of this started?” they get real squirmy all of a sudden.
It’s true though. Let’s go over five key items in the mountain of evidence for this, starting with the most recent and working our way backward:
1. The Roland Dumas statement.
Roland Dumas is the former Foreign Minister of France, and he stated that he was made aware of the violence in Syria in 2009, two years before it started.
“I’m going to tell you something,” Dumas said on French station LCP. “I was in England two years before the violence in Syria on other business. I met with top British officials, who confessed to me that they were preparing something in Syria. This was in Britain not in America. Britain was organizing an invasion of rebels into Syria. They even asked me, although I was no longer minister for foreign affairs, if I would like to participate. Naturally, I refused, I said I’m French, that doesn’t interest me.’’
‘’This operation goes way back. It was prepared, preconceived and planned,” Dumas added.
Prepared, preconceived, and planned.
2. The 2006 William Roebuck cable.
How the US Aggressively Pursued Regime Change in Syria, Igniting a Bloodbath https://t.co/FQF8D4T40p
— WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) August 8, 2017
A December 13, 2006 cable published by WikiLeaks reveals how five years prior to the beginning of the violence, the US government (USG) was seeking out weaknesses of the Assad government which could be exploited to undermine it. William Roebuck, an official at the US embassy in Damascus, said this in his summary of the cable:
“We believe Bashar’s weaknesses are in how he chooses to react to looming issues, both perceived and real, such as the conflict between economic reform steps (however limited) and entrenched, corrupt forces, the Kurdish question, and the potential threat to the regime from the increasing presence of transiting Islamist extremists. This cable summarizes our assessment of these vulnerabilities and suggests that there may be actions, statements, and signals that the USG can send that will improve the likelihood of such opportunities arising.”
This excellent Truthout article from 2015 goes into further details about the cable’s examination of the ways Syria and its relationship with Iran could be undermined, and documents the recurring theme of the US government’s plan to provoke a rash overreaction from Assad against the various oppositional factions in Syria using psyops to foment paranoia about coup plots. The theme of Assad “overreacting” to demonstrations in 2011 has been loudly trumpeted by the western mass media ever since the violence erupted, which the US and its allies were involved in creating from the very beginning.
3. The General Wesley Clark statement.
General Wesley Clark made the following statement on Democracy Now in 2007 about a conversation he had with a general in 2001:
About ten days after 9/11, I went through the Pentagon and I saw Secretary Rumsfeld and Deputy Secretary Wolfowitz. I went downstairs just to say hello to some of the people on the Joint Staff who used to work for me, and one of the generals called me in.
He said, “Sir, you’ve got to come in and talk to me a second.”
I said, “Well, you’re too busy.”
He said, “No, no.”
He says, “We’ve made the decision we’re going to war with Iraq.”
This was on or about the 20th of September. I said, “We’re going to war with Iraq? Why?”
He said, “I don’t know.” He said, “I guess they don’t know what else to do.”
So I said, “Well, did they find some information connecting Saddam to al-Qaeda?”
He said, “No, no.” He says, “There’s nothing new that way. They just made the decision to go to war with Iraq.” He said, “I guess it’s like we don’t know what to do about terrorists, but we’ve got a good military and we can take down governments.” And he said, “I guess if the only tool you have is a hammer, every problem has to look like a nail.”
So I came back to see him a few weeks later, and by that time we were bombing in Afghanistan. I said, “Are we still going to war with Iraq?”
And he said, “Oh, it’s worse than that.” He reached over on his desk. He picked up a piece of paper. And he said, “I just got this down from upstairs” — meaning the Secretary of Defense’s office — “today.” And he said, “This is a memo that describes how we’re going to take out seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, and then Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and, finishing off, Iran.”
Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Iran.
4. The 1986 CIA memo.
CIA plan to overthrow Syria by provoking sectarian tensions (1986)
Full doc (PDF): https://t.co/dMpgxpwKtI
More: https://t.co/BycLjXVvBT pic.twitter.com/UAApoR1mAf
— Julian Assange ⌛ (@JulianAssange) February 22, 2017
A CIA document declassified last year exposed a plot to overthrow the Syrian government by provoking sectarian tensions all the way back in 1986.
Here are a few juicy excerpts:
“Although we judge that fear of reprisals and organizational problems make a second Sunni challenge unlikely, an excessive government reaction to minor outbreaks of Sunni dissidence might trigger large-scale unrest. In most instances the regime would have the resources to crush a Sunni opposition movement, but we believe widespread violence among the populace could stimulate large numbers of Sunni officers and conscripts to desert or mutiny, setting the stage for civil war.”
Sound familiar? Here’s some more:
“We believe that a renewal of communal violence between Alawis and Sunnis could inspire Sunnis in the military to turn against the regime.”
“Sunni dissidence has been minimal since Assad crushed the Muslim Brotherhood in the early 1980s, but deep-seated tensions remain–keeping alive the potential for minor incidents to grow into major flareups of communal violence… Excessive government force in quelling such disturbances might be seen by Sunnis as evidence of a government vendetta against all Sunnis, precipitating even larger protests by other Sunni groups.”
“Mistaking the new protests as a resurgence of the Muslim Brotherhood, the government would step up its use of force and launch violent attacks on a broad spectrum of Sunni community leaders as well as on those engaged in protests. Regime efforts to restore order would founder if government violence against protestors inspired broad-based communal violence between Alawis and Sunnis.”
“A general campaign of Alawi violence against Sunnis might push even moderate Sunnis to join the opposition. Remnants of the Muslim Brotherhood–some returning from exile in Iraq–could provide a core of leadership for the movement. Although the regime has the resources to crush such a venture, we believe brutal attacks on Sunni civilians might prompt large numbers of Sunni officers and conscripts to desert or stage mutinies in support of dissidents, and Iraq might supply them with sufficient weapons to launch a civil war.”
Oh and don’t forget this important little detail:
“In our view, US interests would be best served by a Sunni regime controlled by business-oriented moderates. Business moderates would see a strong need for Western aid and investment to build Syria’s private economy, thus opening the way for stronger ties to Western governments.”
5. Known coup attempts in the 1940s and 1950s.
A lot can change in seventy years, but it says a lot about Syria’s strategic significance that the CIA has been attempting to stage coups there since the 1940s. In a 1969 interview CIA officer Miles Copeland confirmed statements he’d made in his memoirs that the Central Intelligence Agency had attempted to overthrow the Syrian government 20 years earlier. In 1956 there was the “anti-communist” intervention called Operation Straggle followed by Operation Wappen, and in 1957 there was a CIA/MI6 assassination plot.
So we know for an absolute fact that the defense and intelligence agencies of the US-centralized empire have been salivating over regime change in Syria literally for generations. And we’re meant to believe that this same government that has been targeted for hostile takeover by the western empire generation after generation due to its strategic importance and refusal to kowtow to imperialist interests just so happens to be the greatest threat to humanity right now? That Bashar al-Assad, who was never spoken of as a vicious dictator prior to 2009 and was even nominated for honorary knighthood by Tony Blair in 2002, just spontaneously developed a sick “addiction” to gassing children in the last few years?
Come on.
We’re being lied to. We’re being lied to about a key strategic asset that the western empire is trying desperately to secure as it hurtles toward post-primacy in a rapidly shifting world. It’s so obvious. Keep pushing back on the lies and open as many eyes to what’s going on as you can before these bastards drag us into a conflict with Syria, Russia and their allies that there may be no coming back from.
Latest comments
Pearce m. Schaudies / April 13, 2018
Caitlyn- thank you for clearly showing the perfidy of globalist warmongering elites. Global chaos is their only route left to power.
While it may not stop an immediate Syria misadventure, the new little ice age will prevent ww3.
I sent the following message to several public forums and a senator to see if anybody is interested. If anybody wants the 18 links to articles i used, ask in comments.
NOAA, NASA, and the IPCC have failed humanity, and we’re all in for a nasty surprise … Abrupt Climate Change. This is a summary and warning i put together:
The MsM and warmist alarmists are wrong. It is the heighth of hubris and arrogance to think humans, in the space of 150 years, can change thermal cycles that are thousands of years long and have existed for millenia. The thermal mass of the land and oceans is enormous. The temperature of deep, still, parts of the ocean have barely risen one degree in 22,000 years, the last glacial max.
My reading of the climate tea leaves says we’re already past the interglacial plateau of relatively stable climate.
For the last three thousand years, Since 1000 BC, the end of the Minoan Warm Period, the global temperature trend has been -0.5 to -0.7 dgC per 1000 yrs, projecting full glacial of 8 dgC in another 7,000 yrs. Another clue, the obliquity dropped below 23.5 degrees around 1300 AD, the onset of the Wolf Minimum. Now the glacial cold lurking in the deep ocean, held in check by obliquity for 10,000 years, has been set free, ending the Holocene Interglacial. We are in the transition zone to glacial cold, expect Finoscandian ice sheets to start in 2000 yrs.
However, the solar output has been declining since 1986 and this accelerated in 2009 with solar cycle 24, the lowest in over 100 yrs. Cycle 25 will also be low and the beginning of a Grand Solar Minimum, now named the Eddy Minimum. Expect a Little Ice Age lasting 40 yrs, with some winters extremely cold, some wet cool springs to kill crops, some cold summers, and more frequent and severe storms. The storminess index went from 6.5 to 14 during the LIA. This slide into cold is showing up in German weather station records where the last 30 yrs of winter (DJF) are trending -19 dgC per 1000 yrs, much faster than the slow decline to normal glacials. Zugspitze Mtn. Resort, elev 2000m, january temperature has been trending down 1 dgC per 10 yrs.
I expect in the next ten years one billion will actually starve due to crop failures, and one billion will be eaten by stronger omnivores; feral dogs, cats, and … humans.
As the legal beagles like to say, ‘Time is of the essence,’ so the sooner you act, the better your chances of survival.
Sandy, Minister of Future
/
Paranam Kid / April 12, 2018
Thank you Caitlin for this very insightful & incisive article.
/
elkojohn / April 12, 2018
[I sent the following E-mail to my Congressional Delegation]
I am a veteran of 21-months of combat in Viet-Nam.
In that war, 58,000 Americans were killed, 2-3 million Asians
were killed, billions of dollars were spent, and thousands
of combat veterans have committed suicide because of the war
trauma they experienced.
And for what?
Communist Viet-Nam is now one of our trading partners,
and hundreds of Viet-Nam veterans have returned to Viet-Nam
to visit their areas of combat to resolve their war trauma.
Since 2001, we have been at war in Afghanistan,
– even after Osama Bin Laden was killed.
In 2003, President Bush took us to war against Iraq – based
on lies about Saddam Hussein having weapons of mass destruction.
In 2011, President Obama took us to war against Libya because… ??
Now, President Trump wants to go to war against Syria and Russia.
You took an oath to uphold and defend the U.S. Constitution.
The U.S. Constitution states that only Congress can declare
war against another sovereign nation.
Now, more than ever, it is extremely important that you uphold
your Oath of Office, and have the courage to stand-up for the
U.S. Constitution – because civilization cannot survive a nuclear war.
If you allow the President to go to war,
without a Congressional Declaration of war, you betray
your oath of office, the U.S. Constitution, and humanity.
/
Paranam Kid / April 12, 2018
Elko, I am not American but I am every bit as disgusted as you by these incessant, never-ending wars generated by the Empire-in-decline and a Constitution that subsequent presidents have wiped their feet with (or perhaps another part of their anatomy) as if it were a doormat.
I congratulate you, sir, for your bold step to write to your congressional representative.
/
Thomas Prentice / April 12, 2018
Except for the Wesley Clark list, I knew none of this. Particularly the 1969 attempted coup. And if I didn’t know it, hadn’t heard about it, I can guarantee that — like the US atrocities and nuclear blackmailing during the Korean War — NONE OF THE OTHER 330 MILLION AMERICANS DID EITHER!
/
rodney ruger / April 12, 2018
Oh, shut up you liberal, progressive, middle-wing, Nazi freak. We in the U.S. intend to take over the world and conform it to the American way. Mostly, we’ll spend the world’s wealth making bigger and better weapons in case of alien invasion or a revolution by you Aussies. That is if there are any of us left after we provoke WWIII. If not, well, we will have died for a terrific cause…the elimination of people with funny accents. Also, we will eliminate people like yourself who publish stuff that tries to make us think. We are not about thinking.
/