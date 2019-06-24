You Are Fighting In The Most Important Battle Of All Time

If you are reading this, it’s most likely the result of a series of events in your life which have drawn your interest and attention to the fact that our world is quite a bit different from what we’ve been told by our school teachers, by the news media, by Hollywood, and by politicians.
At some point, for whatever reason, you’ve come to realize that the consensus narratives in our society about what’s going on are false. The tools that people are taught to use to inform themselves about their government, their nation and their world are not just full of inaccuracies, but deliberate distortions, ranging from the reasons we’re given for why wars are started, to the way our political systems work, to where real power and authority actually lies, to the way nations and governments actually behave in the world.
This awareness has come with a degree of alienation. Not buying into the same consensus narratives about the world as your friends, loved ones and peers comes with an inability to relate to them on some levels, which can cause you to feel a lack of intimacy in those areas. You may have also found yourself the odd one out in conversations about politics or other controversial issues, maybe even lost old friends over it.
But you kept going anyway. For some of us, it’s more important to be true to the truth than it is to fit in. You’re one of those people.
So, I just want to say thank you. Sincerely. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. I’m on-my-knees grateful to anyone who sets about untangling themselves and their species from the deceitful narratives which pervade our society. It is the most important battle that can possibly be fought. The most important battle that has ever been fought.
There is nothing more important than this fight. Our species is on a sure trajectory toward Orwellian dystopia if climate collapse or nuclear war don’t send us the way of the dinosaur first, and the only thing that has the power to steer us out of that trajectory is the people using the strength of their numbers to force an end to the oppressive, ecocidal, omnicidal status quo.
But they don’t. The people don’t use the strength of their numbers to force an end to the oppressive, ecocidal, omnicidal status quo, because they aren’t interested in doing so. Why aren’t they interested in doing so? Because their minds are being manipulated on a mass scale by the same people who have been granted immense power and wealth by the existence of that status quo.
All of mankind’s biggest dilemmas are ultimately due to the fact that propaganda is far more ubiquitous and far more advanced than most people realize.
And it’s not their fault. Not really. Nobody teaches you in school that throughout your entire life your plutocratic overlords will be working to control the thoughts in your head using a highly sophisticated arsenal of psychological operations funneled into your mind via their near-total control of the media. Nobody warns you as a kid that if you ever really want to grow up, you’ll first have to extricate the vast network of lies which have been deliberately sewn into your consciousness since birth.
But their tricks didn’t work on you. You found your way out of that matrix of deception. It wasn’t easy, and it wasn’t comfortable, but you did it. And now you’re ready to fight.
And fight you have. You have already been doing what you can to share information which counters the disinformation, doing your best to throw sand in the gears of the propaganda machine and show people the little gaps in the code of the matrix in the hope that some light sleeper might spot it and begin waking up from the dream. You don’t need me to tell you to do this, because it’s obvious to anyone who’s seen through the illusion. You’re doing it already.
And you’re going to keep doing it. And you’re going to get better at it.
You’re going to get better at it because you’re going to keep learning and gaining a better and better understanding of how the oppression machine operates, so that you can describe it more lucidly to others.
You’re going to get better at it because you’re going to keep practicing your craft: attacking the propaganda matrix at its weakest and most vulnerable points at every opportunity. Practice makes perfect, and the more you keep at it the more skillful you’ll get at spotting gaps in its armor and firing the most damaging truth bombs straight into them.
You’re going to get better at it because you’re going to keep doing your own inner work to expunge all lies from your system, from the most surface-level propaganda narratives all the way down to your most fundamental assumptions about the nature of reality itself. You understand that only turkeys are done, and that it will always be possible to get a little bit clearer inside every day. The less your vision is impeded by falsehood, the better you’ll be able to see on the battlefield.
You’re going to get better at fighting, and you’re going to keep fighting no matter what. Not because it’s an easy war, nor even because it’s a winnable war, but because you have made truth your highest value, and untruth is therefore intolerable to you. You will keep attacking the lie factory at every turn until it collapses into its own foundations beyond any possibility of repair. You will keep driving your sword through until you see it come out the other side.
And others will join you, because they have awakened to what’s going on too. And then there will be more of them. And more. And more.
There is no more important fight than this. The survival and wellbeing of our entire species depends upon it. The oligarchs and their government agency allies cannot be defeated as long as their propaganda machine is killing off all desire to defeat them.
You are already engaged in this fight, so my purpose here is only to thank you and to encourage you, and to urge you to redouble your efforts. Never doubt that your energy poured into this effort is well-spent. Never let anyone shame you into silence or make you believe that your efforts are in vain. Never doubt that you’re on the right path.
Your edge is your agility and your access to inspiration. No amount of social engineering can move as fast or shine as bright as the truth. You have everything you need to win, and there are more signs than ever that the win is on the horizon. What once seemed impossible now seems inevitable.
I love you.
Keep pushing.
_____________________________
_____________________________
_____________________________
Latest comments
Kristien / July 6, 2019
Geopolical analysis of EDE objectives – http://e-d-e.org
Kristien Garino – France / Savoie / Chambéry
Translation adapted from the original Esperanto text
Solstice of june 21th 2019
Greetings to the Esperanto community & to all human cultures,
I am speaking here on my own behalf, but also as one of the pioneers of the EDE Movement, launched in 2003 at the 88th Universal Esperanto Congress in Gothenburg, Sweden. This year we managed to set up the fourth participation in the election of the European Parliament (2004, 2009, 2014, 2019). Of course, you can see the glass half full or half empty, but this is not the point of debate.
Initially, I thought I would ask for an answer as to the opinions and constructive criticism of this commitment, aware of its importance for all but also may be the disagreement of some. Anyway I will be precise and concise, although of course it is still open to everyone to express themselves freely at any time. I will therefore simply propose a geopolitical analysis of a current state of potential conflict.
I am not talking about the internal conflict inside of the Esperantist movement, although there is much to be said about it, and more the way in which the international economy is imposing itself so much by force as by its ideologies. But it is peace that was at the heart of Zamenhof’s work, which is indeed the core of a neutral common language, despite the risk of drift inherent in any empirical language policy. Let’s help !
But there ! The reality is very different, especially as the monetary order regulates our destinies without sharing… However, now we see that Eurasia has a proactive policy in favor of a dynamic cooperation that is different from the traditional violence of the wester civilization. Is it just a pseudo-confrontation before a new common impetus? But maybe not ! Nobody knows so far. And we have to care somehow !
What I want to communicate is our ability to advocate and defend the way of a fair language, and support its principle of cooperation in itself. China, Russia and India, among the influential nations, are worthy of this linguistic resolution. As Esperanto has become for them finally, an obviousness to the sharing of their relations, between them and with all the other countries. What can’t be expected from the West so long !
At least not immediately, in the absence of a real desire for recognition. And this, Eurasia can do, between proof and trial, to guarantee peace and political rationality. This is the meaning of that thought and conviction which is at the heart of our daily reality, justifies the synchronicity of the timeline and invites both people and national states to give attention to the pin point of a neutral langage despite its complexity.
The paradox is that the “thing” is too simple, but the awareness and use of remedies are slow in coming.
It turns out that time is one of the determining factors in the context we know. No need to argue excessively if the desired approval is lacking. Let us preserve our energy for an assumed participation and sharing of this message, so that it achieves its purpose. By one mean or another, te call is there quite as a must !
Sincerely and in gratitude – @Kristien – federlangue3@yahoo.fr
•That translation is unperfect for sure, as always with mother-langages, even if french and english are closed in fact and history !
₪ If everywhere war is there, without peace nothing we care ! ₪
/
Wat Stearns / July 4, 2019
I think the most important missing piece in the American people’s education that would most enable their political resistance to the oppression of the psychopaths is the definition and practice of detecting FALLACIES. Just to know that we are being lied to is not enough. That doesn’t do enough to enable people to understand the skill that is being applied to our brainwashing. A fallacy is a false OR MISLEADING statement. A lie is merely a false statement. The relationship between them is the same as that between a square and a rectangle. A square is a form of rectangle, but very many other rectangles are not squares. A lie is a form of fallacy, but many fallacies are not lies, they can only be described as misleading.
I think people who know about fallacies may shy away from the discussion because there are so many kinds of fallacies — perhaps hundreds — but when I first learned about them in a book called Introduction to Logic by Irving Copi, he listed 7 of the most common types. In my usual thoughtless style of that time, I thought that meant there were only 7. Well, anyway, those 7 were a breakthrough for me, my critical abilities were greatly empowered with this knowledge. I haven’t made a study of the subject since, but some of them are in this little list from the top of my head (and some not): lie, omission, assumption, equivocation, ad hominem, appeal to authority, generalization. I’m sure Ms. Johnstone is familiar with this subject, and I hope she will write an instructive article about it soon.
There’s no sense in avoiding this subject just because there such a staggering number of fallacies. Just learning several of the most common is enough to empower people and make them MUCH harder for a psychopath to mislead.
/
Greg Garbulinski / June 30, 2019
Caitlin, Thank You! “Keeper of the Light” & Refined ACTION ~ with Warmth and a Smile! Greg
/
Tom Laney / June 30, 2019
You rock Caitlin!!
/
Hubert Manfred Reiter / June 29, 2019
Hi Caitlin, thanks for your very persuasive mail. You really are special. Keep up the wonderful work you are doing. People like you are needed like never before. Watch your back.
Love Hubert
/
Helena / June 28, 2019
Lately I have been thinking about all these different matrixes that our minds are drawn into by the regular media as well as blogs like this one. And I came to the conclusion that if we continue to define reality in terms of these views we are going to blow the planet and our own minds to smitters.
Unless we come to understand the Buddhist Kalachakra suttra and/or Quantum Field sience we will remain stuck in samsara and our self-destructing views.
Please check this out if you want to be mentally free from any matrix and make an effort to try and understand what is being pointed out to you.
Go to YouTube and look at this video: Bruce Lipton The Biology of Belief Full Lecture.
Google: Richard Conn Henry The Mental Universe
Download for free: The Magic of the Mind an exposition of the Kalakarama Sutta by Bhikkhu K. Nanananda.
For people holding materialist views of the world for truth the only beacons of light available are the people who can help you understand the significance for your life of the fact that the Universe is Mental !
/
Bob Hiller / June 30, 2019
Did you mean Kalachakra or Kalakarama in the second paragraph?
Also, link for free download of The Magic of Mind: https://www.bps.lk/olib/bp/bp405s_Nyanananda_Magic-of-the-Mind.pdf
/
Elaine Burka / June 28, 2019
About climate change – there is a list of 100 U.S. patents related to weather modification. The earliest patent is dated July 16, 1891. They’ve been busy altering our weather and then blaming us for it! They are trying to scare people with water shortages now. Turns out the Earth creates clean water all the time called Primary Water. Deborah Tavares has done a lot of work bringing this information forward.
/
Jimmy Roberts / June 27, 2019
The fight for a better world is inseparable from the fight for a world Socialist revolution. The only force on earth that is capable of realising that Revolution is the international working class.
Anyone interested in changing this rotten, money-driven, militaristic, imperialistic, and nuclear-armed capitalist world, MUST ally him or herself with the struggle of the world working class for a new Socialist world. If you do not, you are just a voice in the wilderness, utterly futile, meaningless, and ALONE.
There can be no successful Revolution without a Revolutionary Socialist Party to lead it to victory, along the lines of the Bolshevik-led Russian Revolution of 1917. Notwithstanding all the crimes, horrors, and barbarism of Stalinism that have besmirched and discoloured the memory of that Revolution, it remains the ONLY template for a successful Revolution in a capitalist country and world.
In the modern, globalised, capitalist world, all struggles for truth, human rights, justice, and freedom – like those for the liberty of Julian Assange and Chelsea Manning, two Class War prisoners – are utterly interlinked with, and inseparable from, the class struggle and the fight for World Socialist Revolution.
If capitalism is not overthrown on a worldwide basis, then the very existence of humanity is in peril. The warmongers in the White House and Pentagon, primarily, but also those in other capitals of the capitalist world, must be permanently disarmed and removed from power in a worldwide uprising of the oppressed working classes, aiming for a Socialist reconstruction of the entire world. Only then will peace, international cooperation, freedom from want, wage slavery, violence, and all the other evils of capitalism, be made possible in a Socialist world based upon production for need, not greed; a classless society; workers democracy; and equality of all, regardless of race, creed, gender, or nationality.
/
Hanz / June 28, 2019
What are you smoking? Do you think we should go for a soviet socialist model or more the national socialist model?
/
Jimmy Roberts / June 29, 2019
I don’t smoke – tobacco or any other noxious substance. Hence, my clear-sightedness, perception, and incisive analysis. Your two sentences worth of insults is barely worthy of a response, and speak volumes for the calibre of your “intellect.” They do say “less is more.” Goodbye and good riddance.
/
Faruque Malik / June 27, 2019
Agreed with totally. And thanks.
/
Dave / June 27, 2019
It’s always good to hear from someone whose untangled themselves from this narrative. For so many this seems to be the hardest one to see through.
/
ted rorschalk / June 26, 2019
Somene’s probably already pointed this out, but the biggest propagandized Consensus Gentium (if enough people believe it, it must be true) of my lifetime used to control the masses has been AGW / Global Warming / Climate Change / Climate Disruption / Climate Crisis and whatever the hell elese THEY want to call it to confuse the poor muddled masses even more. Funny to me how one can be right about how so many are living in the matrix but still be partially in the matrix themselves. Many officials at the top levels of the climate crisis fight have admitted it’s not about ecology but economic justice ie Marxist redistribution of wealth on a global scale through a universal carbon tax on us carbon-based life forms who exhale poison. Metaphorically, the whole Climate Crisis is a self-hating death cult, or maybe it’s not a metaphor at all
/
Kent / June 27, 2019
Right On!!! and Well Said.
/
Dave / June 27, 2019
It’s always good to hear from someone whose untangled themselves from this narrative. For so many this seems to be the hardest one to see through.
/
Chico / June 26, 2019
What a talent you have for communicating, Caitlin! And you are right that for most people reading your words, only the truth will do. We hate being duped. We hate being deceived and manipulated. Is that a hate crime? Our manipulators will says so. They will say we should love our slavery. But as more and more of us realize, they lie.
/
Douglas Newman / June 25, 2019
YES!!! If we do not have TRUTH, what are we left with? Someone else’s manipulations of reality. Truth is ours for the seeking.
Onward!
Rise and Resist the Corporatists within The People’s “government”. Reclaim for People & Planet! This is *our* planet. *Our* world!
/
Eddie / June 25, 2019
I only recently discovered Caitlin’s website and her writings. Yes, “waking up” is one of the most difficult process to endure, at least initially, because it goes against the core of what we were led to believe was reality. I am in awe of those who have the courage to persist in this awakening process, and risk the ire of those who cling onto beliefs borne out of fear, and those who want to maintain their positions of wealth and power over others.
Let the light shine, Caitlin, your writing prowess is matched by your clarity!
/
Allan / June 25, 2019
Well said
/
Michel Bélisle / June 25, 2019
The more I look at it, the more I think that is pride that is destroying the Truth and destroying the world. As Sir Thomas More wrote in 1515:
“… if pride, that plague of human nature, that source of so much misery, did not hinder it; for this vice does not measure happiness so much by its own conveniences, as by the miseries of others; and would not be satisfied with being thought a goddess, if none were left that were miserable, over whom she might insult. Pride thinks its own happiness shines the brighter, by comparing it with the misfortunes of other persons; that by displaying its own wealth they may feel their poverty the more sensibly.”
That says it all. Because of pride, people will lie and do anything.
And Thomas More conclude:
“This is that infernal serpent that creeps into the breasts of mortals, and possesses them too much to be easily drawn out”
No doubt it is the first sin of mankind. And in our days, which are similar to the days of Noah, pride will not easily go away. We have to pray much the Rosary and also to Saint Jude, the patron Saint of lost causes.
/
Awake Weyes / June 25, 2019
Caitlan, your wokeness is awesome, yet I am totally blown away by the propaganda of climate change/collapse. It is bully propaganda just as much as the other political stuff. The majority of scientists are kept silent by the MSM because they won’t carry water for the pope and his agenda to force worship to his climate agenda, that all ends up back at his throne.
/
Lloyd / June 25, 2019
In appreciation of the accompanying graphic it takes but a baby step to seriously wonder if any and all opposition one way or another that one sees in the mass media and internet social platforms (regardless) is simply controlled opposition. That said, I hope this comment doesn’t get shadow banned because it originates from an otherwise uncontrolled source.
Most people will never accept an objective reality in this regard because they are simply not paranoid enough. What was that speech that JFK gave right before he was very publicly murdered, obviously by a lone deranged former US Marine qualified sharpshooter who had worked with classified communications, who had defected to Russia, took a Russian wife and then returned to the US handing out “Fair Play for Cuba” (a Russian puppet state) meanwhile obtaining a civil service job in the Texas Schoolbook Depository where he happened to have a perfect shot at the Kennedy motorcade from his window? Oh yeah, the JFK speech said something about “secret societies” running the government… something like that. Any smart publisher would reject such a wild story as totally unbelievable.
/
Maria Clarke / June 25, 2019
Quite right. I have been countering dis-information in my own small way for over 30 years. Plus I brought my children up with this knowledge. Good luck with your work.
/
Ignatius / June 25, 2019
Powerful words, as always, Caitlin! Thank you! Your voice is the encouragement that picks us up when we get knocked down by self doubt and frustration to continue our journey to protect the sacredness of all life on our planet. We do have more power than we are let to believe though, taking full responsibility for our lives is a start and if we want to take it to a different level, Ho’oponopono is one way of doing it. Of course, it is always easier said than done, but, like with every new skill, practice, with all its challenges, is the key to success. Bless you all! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6CL5J_4u1Y
/
Gezzah Potts / June 25, 2019
Much appreciate your words Caitlin, and much appreciate this inspirational essay, coz often I struggle with despair, and the sense of powerlessness at what we face; at the totalitarian dystopia we all face that is approaching. And that’s if no one pushes the red button first. I have friends who I have informed about the mass crimes of the Anglo Zionist Empire, about Yemen, Syria, the attempts at regime change, the war crimes, the subversion of foreign countries, and the response I get is total silence, like I never said a word, Or a blunt “Capitalism has been very good for us”. They are white collar, Uni educated people who travel overseas often. I’ve decided to detach from them and let them go. I find their views and wilful blindness abhorrent, and I know others who are very similar. They have placed their own creature comforts ahead of fellow human beings. They have swallowed the Kool Aid. And very frustratingly there are many others out there like that. What maintains my sanity is seeing all the people that comment on sites like yours, OffGuardian, Moon Of Alabama, Consortium News and numerous other sites who have woken up. That helps break down the sense of aloneness in a sea of conformist groupthink.
/
Kikolou / June 25, 2019
Beautifully put. The battle for truth is difficult, but one worth every ounce of effort expended to achieve its fruition.
/
Ron Campbell / June 25, 2019
Ah, the Buddha Ms Caitlin speaks the truth!!!
/
Rigby / June 25, 2019
Golly… you make me feel so proud. If I didn’t know better, I’d think my mind was being manipulated — but in a very good cause. Luv ya.
/
psychohistorian / June 25, 2019
Thanks for the posting of encouragement for those awakening folk. I am 70, have been watching this nightmare unfold since the 60’s, and am pleased to see the awareness level rise so much recently.
That said, I see my role as informing people that the core existential knot that society needs to address is how to evolve from global private finance to global public finance.
If you think about the narrative in support of private finance, it spells out most/all of the anti-humanistic incentives we are forced to live by.
The game is not left/right, it is top/bottom.
The game is not about some mythical “…ism” but about who controls the jackboot of global finance
China is now a steamroller of not-private finance that is forcing those that own global private finance to create this fear raging environment we are experiencing as they try to cling to power they have had for centuries
/
Jay / June 25, 2019
Nearly all of our material wealth, what little or lot we may have, has “trickled” from global capital extracting, exploiting for profits. That magic 7% average per year driving investment for financial institutions. Of course, that same global capitalist pursuit is also the cause of most of the problems-wars, environmental destruction, climate chaos, obscenely bloated military and vast wealth inequality.
/
Paul / June 26, 2019
I hear a lot of bitching but not much constructive comment. What would you change about our system and how?
/
ethan allen / June 24, 2019
Well Caitlin, while I can not profess some prolonged familiarity with your work – whatever superficial import such a comment is meant to convey – your prose has recently been added to that of a small group of contemporary writers that an old activist like myself enjoys reading.
Let’s all not forget to use our voices to extricate Julian Assange from the tawdry grip of injustice and corruption! He is our brother as well as the most important living purveyor of truth in our midst!
As Usual,
EA
/
Jupiter / June 24, 2019
My heart sank further my eyes tried to glaze up but nothing everything i do apart from my thoughts are captured & stored the only thing i can afford is to watch plastic wash upon these desolate shores & I’m waiting waiting to see which of their so called only God will return first and dam us all
/
Rigby / June 25, 2019
Dam? Like stop up our mouths?
/
jupiter / June 25, 2019
LOL “N”
/
Paul / June 26, 2019
Desperation and depression. I understand.
/
Anon / June 24, 2019
Very well said!
The foremost expert on battle against propaganda, Aldous Huxley, said the following as the culminating conclusion after his lifelong work:
https://ia800309.us.archive.org/9/items/perennialphilosp035505mbp/perennialphilosp035505mbp.pdf
See Page 229, “The reign of violence will never come to an end until …………..
If these conditions are not fulfilled, no amount of political planning, no economic blue-prints however ingeniously drawn, can prevent the recrudescence of war and revolution”.
/
Jim Kable / June 24, 2019
Thanks, Caitlin. Your own strength, courage and clearsightedness is inspiring, for that I give thanks in return.
/
William / June 24, 2019
Thank you Caitlin! I know I bitch about you seemingly putting it all on us here in the US, but dam mit girl you do a great job! Love you also!
/
phil de / June 24, 2019
Thank You Caiti.. you are a beautiful angel of wisdom.. we are stardust.. we are golden..
and we’ve got to get ourselves back to the garden
/
Helen B / June 24, 2019
Love you too Caitlin, and all the amazing people who are standing up against the power in this glorious world which is being fouled by greed, lies and deceit. And envy. In fact all of the sins that we have been taught to avoid, they are able to bring down upon us because people are inherently good, and just can’t believe anyone could be so evil.
But they are. And we must keep on drawing attention to this fact.
Thank you for your inspiration, clarity and determination.
More love.
/
Louis Gatto / June 24, 2019
I love you too Caitlin… and agree with you most of the time. 😉 … BUT this “Climate Change” business is just more of the same propaganda. Yes it’s probably getting a little warmer and will then eventually get a little colder, then a little warmer again. Our global climate is clearly cyclical and probably influenced by the changes in the Sun’s “climate”. ( And by the way… no question we need to embrace renewables, reduce our need for OIL, quit using plastic bags, become vegans (no joke), etc. etc…. for a cleaner healthier planet -amen!)
The Corbett Report has a short concise video debunking the foolish fear porn spewed out by our “trusted” media on both sides of our fake news coin. It’s surprising, to me anyway, just how many really intelligent people ( and I include you Caitlin ) believe the whole climate change hype. “They” have become so desperate they are now feeding children this fear porn, it’s disgusting. “The world is going end in three years!!!” OH MY GOD!
I really do love your stuff… please look a lot closer at the Climate Change issue, it’s really just more of the same stupid propaganda.
Thank you
Louis
/
Helen B / June 24, 2019
Agree Louis. Everyone should remember why Greenland was named Green Land and not White Land.
/
Antipropo / June 24, 2019
Written like a dedicated shill (paid?) for fossil fuels, land clearing and industrial scale agriculture. You are clearly one of the people a long way from breaking through to the truth. A quote for you- don’t know the author- “it is difficult to change a man’s mind when his salary depends on not changing it”.
/
Rod Coffman / June 25, 2019
Why do you refer to hydro-carbons as fossil fuels? No bio-marker can be found in hydro-carbons. Who is fooling who here?
/
sandra johnson / June 24, 2019
The evidence for climate change in the form of the Eddy Grand Solar Minimum is now manifesting for anyone who is willing to see.Extreme weather due to a weakened magnetosphere causing wandering jet streams, increasing volcanism and earthquakes(due to increasing cosmic rays-galactic and solar)all resulting from cyclical changes in our sun.
It’s been happening over millenia and it will continue to happen.The crop failures are happening NOW and impending global famine will ensue.The oligarchy are trying to hide this reality behind the false global warming curtain and are ramping up their control measures(5G,AI,geoengineering,vaccinations,gun confiscation etc)to manage the panic and uprising that is certain to erupt.Research for yourself.There is information in abundance.John L Casey,Prof Valentina Zharkova,David Dubyne(Adapt 2030 YT) and many more.Dismiss all the propaganda and prepare yourself,your family, your friends and anyone who will listen.
/
Dandy / June 24, 2019
Yes, your EGSM may be doing it’s cyclical thing, but there’s now 8 billion violent fire apes setting fire to a billion years of stored carbon in one lifetime on a tiny planet with a thin atmosphere. That’s bound to push the needle into the red zone, especially when the organ pipes of melting permafrost start singing our epitaph.
/
sandra johnson / June 25, 2019
CO2 vs the SUN???.Arctic and Greenland ice mass is increasing.
/
Paul / June 26, 2019
They’re going to be so surprised when the cooling begins and ice/snow become the norm…and I do hate the cold which is why I live in South Texas.
/
Carolyn Zaremba / June 24, 2019
Climate change is most certainly NOT propaganda. It is scienfic fact and has been verified over decades of observation and experiment. Your insistence that it is propaganda is a page directly out of the Donald Trump Handbook and is shameful.
/
John Farnham / June 25, 2019
The only thing out of the Donald Trump Handbook that I agree with is that the future is not known. Climate change is not only fact – but it has been with us forever in Cycles of change. The propaganda comes from the part which insists that rich nations pay the poor for damage which comes from prosperity, rather than pushing for more even distribution of wealth and an end to corporate piracy. China is making the West look like the brute it is.
I suggest you read Tim Ball for a teacher’s view on climate change and geology. Or JoNova, Judith Currie, Denis Rancourt ( Activist Teacher ), or a host of others observing the trope that CO2 controls the weather is a ridiculous proposition. Drs. Roger A. Pielke Sr. and Jr. have been in the ridiculous position of supporting examination of the question – and being pilloried when that did not come to the pre-ordained conclusion.
/
Paul / June 26, 2019
Amazing how that propaganda affects people. As we continue to cool, you’ll be screaming about global cooling soon and insisting that we did it. It’s getting very old.
/
Denis Rancourt / June 29, 2019
I agree Louis. Caitlin, I also love your activism, but paaaalease read my recent Report:
“Geo-Economics and Geo-Politics Drive Successive Eras of Predatory Globalization and Social Engineering: Historical emergence of climate change, gender equity, and anti-racism as State doctrines”,
by Denis G. Rancourt,
Ontario Civil Liberties Association, OCLA Report 2019-1, April 2019.
/
NJH / June 24, 2019
There was a time when we lived in egalitarian societies, where money was non-existent, and we shared food, love, and survival with each other. Hunting and gathering clans lasted for millions of years in this way…until the advent of agriculture, which created the imaginary divide between those who had and those who didn’t have, and exaggerated this invisible line with the introduction of money for the exchange for goods. Hence, the beginning of the evils of capitalism and colonialism. With our next economic crash, I vote for us returning to simpler ways, forming small communities, sharing our food, exchanging services for goods, ideas…without the exchange of money. Could we do it? Could we learn from our past and say no to the exchange of money!!… that destroyed and alienated us from each other…over 10,000 years ago?
/
Rigby / June 25, 2019
Nice thought, I’m with you on the evils of agriculture and permanent settlement, but that bucolic lifestyle could support a mere million or so humans, and that was in a pristine world brimming with everything humans needed to survive. What do you suggest we do with the 7,900,000,000 humans for which there is no room in a world in which most of the essentials for a natural life have been poisoned or destroyed?
/
Greg / June 25, 2019
Those 7,900,000,000 humans have a serious problem. Observing the extreme difficulty in going back to what was known to work does not change the evaluation of what worked and what doesn’t. We’ve magnificently progressed to be on the very end of a long, thin skinny plank, suspended over an infinite void. And yet most people think where we all are is very clever. The human imagination is indeed powerful.
/
John / June 24, 2019
Well Caitlin I wish you knew the future as I and many others do. But exposing the deeds of darkness and fighting for good vs. evil is still a good thing before this age comes to its definite appointed end.
/
Paul / June 26, 2019
lol…your imaginary friend is due just any day now.
/
Anki / June 24, 2019
Thanks a lot from Norway! Totally resonated with me.
/
mike k / June 24, 2019
Beautiful Caitlin. You know yourself how hard it can be to march to that different drum. We outliers and pioneers seldom get the kind of praise and understanding you freely lavish on us in this piece. We need this kind of support just as much as anyone would who is engaged in a mostly thankless battle. Thanks so much for your love of truth. I love you too Caitlin, and I am so proud of what you are doing.
/
Carolyn Zaremba / June 24, 2019
The point here is that Caitlin’s drum (and mine, and those of many others) should NOT be the “different” drum. It should be the main drum. That fact that telling the truth is considered “different” merely demonstrates how far human civilization has gotten away from the truth. The rise of capitalism and imperialism have not done very well for human life or the life of the planet. Our evolution took a wrong turn somewhere along the line by selecting for predators instead of collaborators. The thing with predators is that they will eat everything until it is gone and then starve. Time is running out.
/
Troutcor / June 24, 2019
Caitlin’ s sense of timing surpassed only by her wisdom.
/
Moody / June 24, 2019
The metaphors we use have implications and baggage they bring with them. They generate our neurological states and our behaviors. Perhaps, if we are in the process of educating each other, learning from each other, helping each other develop, … these approaches may generate more useful / effective behaviors to effect the changes that would lead us on better paths.
/
Mark Calvin Matthews / June 24, 2019
Thank you for the encouragement!! Reality is seemingly coming undone at the invisible seems…
~Mark’’
/
Jerry Alatalo / June 24, 2019
Thank you to Caitlin Johnstone and other good men and women around the Earth for providing wisdom and sanity in a world seemingly gone mad, and pointing humanity in the direction to start walking the sacred path of universal harmony, peace and love.
/
mike k / June 24, 2019
I love your “sacred path” Jerry.
/
Clint / June 24, 2019
Here is a homework quiz. This is one of the headlines today; “Knitting Behemoth Ravelry Bans Pro-Trump Content Over ‘White Supremacy” “in a Saturday announcement, the “Facebook of knitting” said “We cannot provide a space that is inclusive of all and also allow support for open white supremacy,”
Here is the proposition they used to justify the reasoning for their actions;
“Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy.”
Now I have to ask, what is wrong with that sentence? Anything? I would love to have put this question to my daughters H.S. English class. They answered these types of questions often. It was a great class with a great teacher.
Something smells wrong though. Please take note; This is not a “propaganda machine”, a “highly sophisticated arsenal of psychological operations” let by the “The oligarchs and their government agency allies” This is Facebook knitting channel.
This is just everyday generic good ol’ stupid and you can find it everywhere. At least
I think so. I just haven’t found the correct classification of fallacy (error) for it yet. Perhaps I am stupid for thinking so. And I am demonizing them (a fallacy). Either way there is stupid going on. How do we judge?
If , “Support of the Trump administration is undeniably support for white supremacy.” is a false proposition. shouldn’t these people be embarrassed? Nope, because the world we live in is “crazy land” and to answer a poster below, “what comes AFTER “flushing the corrupt power structure down the toilet where it belongs” Well after a matter of time what comes is a “corrupt power structure” just a new and different one. Because the elements that create them have not changed.
Forget the Oligarch Overlords, This is death by a thousand cuts. Death by the average Joe. Death by human ignorance of the ins and outs of logic and reasoning. Death by human sociology.
https://medium.com/@whmilk/the-invisible-war-9fb8b2e3dc87
/
Deacon Blue / June 24, 2019
I don’t think Caitlin ever sleeps. Like many of us, she senses that things are getting more serious every day.
I mean there was a reason teachers assigned “1984” to students to read, right? What must blow people’s mind is that the world depicted in this novel is actually happening today.
I can offer only one tip. I think mainstream journalism – and real investigative journalism – is the key to “saving” the world. Forget the politicians, bureaucrats and “Deep Staters” behind the curtain. They are going to continue to defend the Status Quo, which benefits them so much.
The tragedy is that the corporate media has been co-opted by these forces. They are now more interested in concealing truths than exposing them. So many stories are simply “off limits” to the “gate keepers of the news.”
So I say shame the journalism organizations and journalists/editors. Investigate the people who are supposed to be investigating. If these organizations don’t come around to do their job, private citizens are going to have to create their own journalism organizations.
Caitlin is really already doing this, but there needs to be a lot more Caitlins. And new organizations which employ genuinely skeptical reporters and researchers. I actually think there is quite a market for such “real” and unreported news.
If the “gate keepers of the news are blocking the truth from being presented,” fire the gate keepers and create new organizations that WILL do this job. Then make the politicians respond to the truth. Expose the corrupt among us whether public or private entities. That’s the only way change will happen imo. One “right” candidate is not going to do it.
/
Ishkabibble / June 24, 2019
Groundhog Day again (is that redundant?).
..
Caitlin and Tim wrote in a recent article: “If you can’t see that the entire system is one unified block of corruption and that ordinary people need to come together and unite against it, then you really don’t understand what you’re looking at.”
..
Change “is going to come from real people looking to each other and agreeing to say that enough is enough, and use the power of their numbers to flush the corrupt power structure down the toilet where it belongs. It will mean ceasing to imbue the fake partisan divide with the power of belief, and it will mean unplugging from official authorized narratives about what’s going on in the world and circulating our own narratives instead.”
..
We commenters have been “circulating our own narratives” among ourselves (and for literally decades I’ve been circulating my own narratives with anyone who has been willing to listen). How much progress do you think we’re making against the 24/7 false narratives being peddled by billionaires through their wholly-owned MSM and at public schools and post-secondary schools? How would we know that we were making progress?
..
Once again with even more feeling than last week, assuming that every single person in the US can miraculously be awakened to what’s going on, and now ALSO assuming that every single person is exactly on “the same page”, just exactly WHAT SPECIFIC BEHAVIOR is going to “flush the corrupt power structure down the toilet where it belongs”, and after doing the flushing, just exactly HOW will that behavior change the POLITICS of whatever you want to call the present arrangement?
..
For example, will that specific flushing behavior be to vote for candidates for public office who are similarly “on the same page” — people who will of course resist the corruption of literally billions of lobbyist dollars to do the obvious, universally-agreed-upon “right thing” for their constituents, or will that specific behavior be to take up arms; storm government buildings in DC; kill or arrest the elected members of the government who have violated their oaths to uphold the US Constitution; put those treasonous criminals on trial in a newly-created “Court of the People” and, if those individuals are convicted, punish them to the FULL EXTENT of the already-existing laws against treason?
..
Maybe all the woke folk will decide that they should move en masse to a low population state such as Wyoming, population 580,000 and, essentially, take over the state, move for secession and develop a go-it-alone economy. If that economy is successful, the rest of the country might adopt it.
..
What I am attempting to do here is elicit a conversation about what comes AFTER “flushing the corrupt power structure down the toilet where it belongs”. For example, will there be something called “government”? If yes, who will select its members and WHAT will their “mandate” be? If not, how will people decide who is going to do what in the future? Will there be “money” and what will be its form?
..
Engineers are given a task such as “design a new bridge over X to replace the old bridge”. The engineers request the operational requirements of the bridge – number, size and weight of vehicles that will be on the bridge at any moment; the environmental elements the bridge will be subjected to; the design life of the bridge, etc. The engineers have to know exactly what the “result” of their effort is going to be BEFORE they even touch a computer key, let alone “get off their asses”. It is up to those requesting the bridge to provide the location of the bridge and how much the politicians intend to allow the traffic volume to grow over the next decades of the new bridge’s design lifetime.
..
Our first task is to describe in great detail and agree upon the deficiencies of the present “system”. If we cannot do that, we don’t need to do anything further.
..
Some people notice problems of the present whatever-you-want-to-call-it “arrangement” in which we live. For just one MAJOR example many, the 3 young human beings who have inherited a factory that has been in our city of 20,000 people for 75 years – one that employs 3,000 of those 20,000 people – suddenly decide to close down the factory and move their capital equipment to a place on the planet where there are desperately poor, starving people who are “willing” to work 18 hours a day, 7 days a week, for food and a place on the factory floor to sleep. Those three owners are going to make much more profit as a result of that move. They’re ecstatic about their decision.
..
The employees of the factory who are about to lose their livelihoods are in panic mode because they know full well that there are no other jobs in their city. The owners of the local businesses that depend upon the employees of the factory spending their money in their establishments are also in panic mode.
..
These groups contact their political representatives at the local, state and federal levels, but they are told that because the factory is “privately” owned, the owners are “free” to do with their “property” whatever they “choose” to do, including moving the factory to a location on the planet where they can “maximize profit”.
..
The factory workers and local business owners decide to do something in an attempt to keep the factory in the city. They decide to “protest” the factory closure by surrounding the factory to prevent the equipment from being moved. This works for the few days that it takes the 3 owners of the factory to go to a court of law. In short, however many government employees carrying firearms it takes to arrest however many protesters it takes to allow the capital equipment to be removed from the factory is put into action and the equipment is removed.
..
So will the vast majority of people living in this present arrangement think that the above situation is unacceptable and must be changed? I think the answer may very well be “yes”. So then the question is as follows. Just exactly WHAT is a better arrangement? We don’t need to “get off our asses” to discuss and, hopefully, decide what that better arrangement should be.
/
Helen B / June 24, 2019
You are describing the demise of the Western world due to capitalist corporatism greed.
It hasn’t worked. How could it?
Yet the plebs will defend capitalism and decry socialism to their last breath.
Investigate the German Nationalist Socialist model that was crushed it was so dangerous to the parasites that prey on the people: it is a revelation.
/
tracy / June 24, 2019
I believe that if “we”( “we”,meaning the people you say you praise), ran the government, things would be instantly better: the “we” you are talking about is the 60% who hate Trump.
“We” all believe that honest and fair government under US, with a man like Bernie Sander is the LAST AND SOLE HOPE to escape the final end to us all, ,TO OCCUR IN A VERY SHORT TIME NOW.
BUT I THINK TV is the only coalescing that can unite us. Without TV to unite “us” we are doomed.
IS TV ON OUR SIDE?
/
Paul / June 26, 2019
Looks like it…sadly.
/
Carol King / June 24, 2019
You are a very rare deep person Caitlin. You see the good and the evil and have the ability to instantly differentiate. I don’t want to hammer you as you are a free spirit and good just the way you are.
Myself, I needed much more. I found it all in Jesus. It took many years for me to trust in him. He is my best buddy now and we talk a lot.
Get to know the truth in yourself, the respect for yourself, the love you have for yourself. You are you and nobody else. You did not make yourself and no earthly person could ever make Caitlin.
/
Clint / June 24, 2019
Caitlin, You are one person who is saying what we need to hear. I have a different take though on some of your comments. “All of mankind’s biggest dilemmas are ultimately due to the fact that propaganda is far more ubiquitous and far more advanced than most people realize.” while this is true I do not believe that this is the root cause of our “dilemmas” The “propaganda” and “plutocratic overlords “ are really just the mold growing in the walls of the house because the roof leaks. They are not the cause of the leak. At least that is how I see it.
Since the Saber-Tooth tiger man has relied on “perception” to facilitate sometimes life and death decisions.. We are all just “individuals” trying to survive. We all also have a logical and rational brain that supports and underlays our “perceptions”. The “root” of the problem is that human logic and rational is applied differently from individual to individual. Our brains don’t logically or rationally sync all of the time. I would say more often not. It is this failure to facilitate the formation of strong logical and rational conclusions from one person to the next that creates the environment the “mold” feed on.
Caitlin said; “No amount of social engineering can move as fast or shine as bright as the truth.”. Perhaps rather, No amount of illogical, irrational B.S. formed to profit some over others and hence spread through society via emotions, glamour, whiz, bang and “authority” (propaganda),will stand for long in the face of transparently formed and permanently preserved conclusions that “the people” developed anonymously using human logic and rational as the “moderator”.
What we want is an environment where the mold to dry up and the overlords to be (on the out), not taking advantage of the chaos formed of our broken logic.
I know Caitlin is not a religious person and neither am I. So let’s not confuse our motives with words like “truth” which holds a sort spiritual, ambiguous, esoteric, connotation. Instead let us think in terms of accepted conclusions tested by human logic and rational and open for review.
So please show me where I am in error. If only a hundred or a thousand people would show me where I am in error I would thank them. If they kept this “thread” and the proof of my errors in safekeeping we would all benefit from ground covered, time spent and lessons learned.
https://medium.com/@whmilk/save-the-world-collective-vs-individual-intelligence-69e1353ea9b5
/
Michel Bélisle / June 24, 2019
It is depressing to see people, knowingly, endorsing lies because truth is in the way of their pride. This is as much a problem as waking up people to the truth and probably more of a problem.
Just read the following from Sir Thomas More’s Utopia written in 1515:
“… if pride, that plague of human nature, that source of so much misery, did not hinder it; for this vice does not measure happiness so much by its own conveniences, as by the miseries of others; and would not be satisfied with being thought a goddess, if none were left that were miserable, over whom she might insult. Pride thinks its own happiness shines the brighter, by comparing it with the misfortunes of other persons; that by displaying its own wealth they may feel their poverty the more sensibly.”
Sadly, against pride, truth does not have much chance. And pride is probably at a higher level than it was 500 years ago since we are in the days of Noah as we are close to the Second Coming.
Keeping my Rosary close.
/
Helen Daniels / June 24, 2019
Love you too Caitlin. From one Aussie to another!
/
O Society / June 24, 2019
Love you too. Neoliberalism forever!
http://opensociet.org/2019/06/24/neoliberalism-forever
/
Steve Rauworth / June 24, 2019
Thank you, Caitlin! Right on. Encouragement appreciated, a boost to what many of us know, and have decided already. I couldn’t have said it better.
/
hipbonejeff / June 24, 2019
I love you too, Caitlin.
I make a promise to do better.
Thanks for the push.
/
LSJohn / June 24, 2019
Caitlin, you are amazing.
Thanks
/
GaryS / June 24, 2019
Thanks Caitlin–I needed that. Everywhere I go people quietly shun me–for fear that I might say something which will break their fragile serenity–and of course I will–if only to reach one out of a hundred.
I have studied the Trump haters [many who are intelligent and well meaning people] to try and understand their visceral hatred of this man. I think I figured it out–and it ties in with this article–Trump is the Messenger [like us] and the reason the “progressives” hate him–is because he is disrupting their fragile serenity. They are still on the couch watching Jimnity Cricket dreaming the American Dream of: Equality, the rule of law, democracy and the higher human aspirations. But those days are gone my Progressive friends–we have to create a better model–one that is [as they say in the crypto world] “non-fragile”.
I leave you all–my fellow messengers– with this video interview with Daniel Liszt [Dark Journalist] and Cathryn Austin Fitts [https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lNuk70L5]. In my opinion [and many others as well] Fitts has the best take on what is playing out in the world around us–to include the economy, the politics and the technology. In this particular interview [Liszt is an incredible investigative journalist himself] Cathryn discusses the reality of our collective situation–calling us forward to drop the irrelevant roles we play in society and bring forth the spiritual warrior within.
From the Gospel of Thomas: “If you bring forth what is within you, what you bring forth will save you. If you do not bring forth what is within you, what you do not bring forth will destroy you.”
Peace
GaryS
/
Helen B / June 24, 2019
Video unavailable. It must have been a dangerously good one …
/
Renee / June 24, 2019
Thank you Caitlin! You are such a strong resonator I feel you in my bones.
My tribe here (Charleston, SC – the site of the deepest psychological wound in N. America, so seems like an excellent place to be headquartered) is spreading an alternative narrative – the Joyful Revolution – as a powerful answer to The Machine. It’s not enough to reveal the lies, we must arm ourselves with the truth. A truth that is irresistible to all who experience it (because simply hearing isn’t enough).
I know you know the truth, but for others reading who may be unsure: the truth is that we are powerful beings who can wield the creative energy of the Universe to heal and generate a world worthy of our potential. We don’t need governments or corporations to cooperate with us, we simply need to wake up and awaken a critical mass of others (there are so many allies – both awake and ready to awaken) and demonstrate through our own local direct creative actions the transcendent beauty and joy of the alternative way of being and doing. Regenerative climate and food justice victory gardens in parks, front yards, everywhere there’s sun and space; carpooling apps that enable us to shrink our carbon footprint while getting to know each other; worker/community owned cooperatives that use market forces to support local sustainable systems; regional currencies (money is a narrative and the one that has the US Dollar as the best/only for US folks currency is possibly the most constraining of all the false stories – some money is essential, but national money controlled by gov’t is not); co-housing/micro communes; nonprofits that use social enterprise as a source of ongoing funding; and last but not least, joyful and sacred celebrations that encourage the gifting of our most bliss-inducing talents (this is how we demonstrate that the transactional mindset is actually causing us to live in scarcity). When enough of us sing this story of our belonging The Machine will crumble on its own.
Caitlin, you are a Joyful Revolutionary (our new name for a very old and beautiful story – grateful they’ve temporarily stopped burning us for telling it!) and we would so love for you to amplify this vibration.
Thank you for being a tireless drum major for justice.
/
GaryS / June 24, 2019
Beautifully articulated Renee: Rage, rage before the dying of the light…
/
Renee / June 27, 2019
More like rave, rave…
/
Nancy Gilbert / June 24, 2019
I agree wholeheartedly about the power of narrative in controlling our mind and thus our lives, but I think it is more complex than simply seeing through the Matrix that pervades our lives. We in the more abundant countries are addicted to our very comfortable and unsustainable lives of consumption and ease, which is only possible due to massive consumption of oil. The the US dollar is the world currency, which allows us to bully, through sanctions and wars of regime change, any vulnerable country that does not go along with us pillaging their resources. Capitalism as a system cannot be sustained, as it is based on endless growth, which defies the basic laws of nature. We humans have become so arrogant, greedy and seemingly powerful that we think this party can go on forever. IMO, we have to do more than wake up from the narrative that is pumped out, we have to change our lives as much as possible to radically reduce our consumption on all fronts, and this must be done NOW. We also can never get out of this mess we have created if our human population continues to grow, and you won’t hear any politicians open that can of worms! Over population, overconsumption, climate change, endless wars are part of the same equation, but so long as we are comfortable, major changes are going to be unlikely. Unfortunately, pain is the messenger that informs us something is very wrong and that we need to take action. The question is: how unpleasant does it have to become before we change our behavior?
/
Renee / June 25, 2019
We have to make the alternative irresistibly pleasurable , which is entirely possible because real joy comes from music, friendship, connection to nature, food grown and prepared in sacredness and celebration, art, dance – “things” that don’t require much consumption.
The most effective means of population reduction – educating and empowering girls and women.
#JoyfulRevolution – not as crazy as the alternatives. 🙂
/
M E Anders / June 24, 2019
A writer never knows to whom they speak, so especially you, who in his instance and many previous have galvanized an old man, an old man whom you perfectly describe here.
The encouragement is in the knowing that youngsters like yourself have more abundant knowledge than I ever had access to.
Keep on keeping on Caitlin.
/
Normand Drolet / June 24, 2019
You are good. You are good for us. Your are good for the Truth.
You are a light in a dark tunnel. Please continue, if at all possible.
Thank you Caitlin Johnstone. Thank you. Thank you.
/
Dean / June 24, 2019
Great essay.
/
Thomas Donahue / June 24, 2019
I ditto many here. I have to say thank you for pulling back the curtains. I will admit, because it’s so hard to sort through the BS and get to the truth of matters, I was at times skeptical if I was following a nutcase or not, a conspiracy theorist perhaps. But you have been right all along. The proof is in the track record. Love, peace and many thanks!!
/
Mary Jones-Giampalo / June 24, 2019
Thank You, Caitlin…Love, Light, Peace and *Hugs*…
/
Kim / June 24, 2019
Thank YOU. Your non-gaslighting commentary helps me and many others maintain relative sanity. Without your committed stand against consensus narratives, I have no idea just how much this insane echo chamber would have distorted my own perceptions. Your effort is outsized, and I thank you from the bottom of my heart.
/
Ascended Breath / June 24, 2019
Damn! I love you Caitlin. I’ve been reading your work for a while, writing my own stuff too. But your work has been a huge catalyst for me and an encouragement to others I know. When enough people have read you work on a mass scale, the people will know which side of Justice you stood on. You’re a beacon of light.
/
Robert Williams / June 24, 2019
I really appreciate your courage and tenacity. If I need to find out what’s really going on I turn to you.
/
Rik / June 24, 2019
You couldn’t be more right, its an effort to stop falling back into the clutches of the Elites, but we are trying to keep them out of our heads.
/